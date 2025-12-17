Sporting JAX unveils schedule for inaugural men’s season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced its 2026 USL Championship schedule for the inaugural season of its men’s professional soccer team.

The men’s team will make its regular-season debut against Hartford Athletic on March 7 at Hodges Stadium.

“This schedule really captures what our inaugural season is all about,” said Sporting JAX Men’s Head Coach Liam Fox. “We’ll test ourselves right away, we’ll welcome some of the league’s most accomplished clubs to Jacksonville, and we’ll build fierce rivalries from day one. Playing every home match at Hodges Stadium gives us a true home-field advantage, and we can’t wait to represent this city and our supporters in 2026.”

Below is the full schedule for the inaugural season of Sporting JAX’s men’s team.

Saturday, March 7 - vs. Hartford Athletic

Saturday, March 14 - at Rhode Island FC

Wednesday, March 25 - vs. Miami FC

Saturday, March 28 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, April 4 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, April 11 - at Detroit City FC

Saturday, April 18 - at Louisville City FC

Saturday, April 25 - vs. Miami FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Saturday, May 2 - at Charleston Battery

Saturday, May 9 - at Indy Eleven

Saturday, May 17 - at FC Naples (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Wednesday, May 27 - vs. San Antonio FC

Saturday, May 30 - vs. Brooklyn FC

Saturday, June 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Wednesday, June 10 - at Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, June 13 - vs. Detroit City FC

Saturday, June 20 - vs. Charleston Battery

Friday, July 3 - at Loudoun United FC

Saturday, July 11 - at South Georgia Tormenta FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Wednesday, July 15 - vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, July 18 - vs. Brooklyn FC

Saturday, July 25 - at El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday, August 1 - at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, August 15 - vs. Indy Eleven

Saturday, August 22 - at Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, August 29 - at Brooklyn FC

Saturday, September 5 - vs. Lexington SC

Saturday, September 12 - vs. Rhode Island FC

Wednesday, September 16 - at Hartford Athletic

Saturday, September 26 - vs. Loudoun United FC

Wednesday, September 30 - at Miami FC

Saturday, October 3 - vs. Louisville City FC

Saturday, October 10 - vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, October 24 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies

The club will play its home games at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Kickoff times and the pre-season schedule will be released at a later date. You can find ticketing information on the Sporting JAX website.

