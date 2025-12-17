Sporting JAX unveils schedule for inaugural men’s season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced its 2026 USL Championship schedule for the inaugural season of its men’s professional soccer team.
The men’s team will make its regular-season debut against Hartford Athletic on March 7 at Hodges Stadium.
“This schedule really captures what our inaugural season is all about,” said Sporting JAX Men’s Head Coach Liam Fox. “We’ll test ourselves right away, we’ll welcome some of the league’s most accomplished clubs to Jacksonville, and we’ll build fierce rivalries from day one. Playing every home match at Hodges Stadium gives us a true home-field advantage, and we can’t wait to represent this city and our supporters in 2026.”
Below is the full schedule for the inaugural season of Sporting JAX’s men’s team.
- Saturday, March 7 - vs. Hartford Athletic
- Saturday, March 14 - at Rhode Island FC
- Wednesday, March 25 - vs. Miami FC
- Saturday, March 28 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Saturday, April 4 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Saturday, April 11 - at Detroit City FC
- Saturday, April 18 - at Louisville City FC
- Saturday, April 25 - vs. Miami FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
- Saturday, May 2 - at Charleston Battery
- Saturday, May 9 - at Indy Eleven
- Saturday, May 17 - at FC Naples (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
- Wednesday, May 27 - vs. San Antonio FC
- Saturday, May 30 - vs. Brooklyn FC
- Saturday, June 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
- Wednesday, June 10 - at Monterey Bay FC
- Saturday, June 13 - vs. Detroit City FC
- Saturday, June 20 - vs. Charleston Battery
- Friday, July 3 - at Loudoun United FC
- Saturday, July 11 - at South Georgia Tormenta FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
- Wednesday, July 15 - vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Saturday, July 18 - vs. Brooklyn FC
- Saturday, July 25 - at El Paso Locomotive FC
- Saturday, August 1 - at Sacramento Republic FC
- Saturday, August 15 - vs. Indy Eleven
- Saturday, August 22 - at Birmingham Legion FC
- Saturday, August 29 - at Brooklyn FC
- Saturday, September 5 - vs. Lexington SC
- Saturday, September 12 - vs. Rhode Island FC
- Wednesday, September 16 - at Hartford Athletic
- Saturday, September 26 - vs. Loudoun United FC
- Wednesday, September 30 - at Miami FC
- Saturday, October 3 - vs. Louisville City FC
- Saturday, October 10 - vs. Birmingham Legion FC
- Saturday, October 24 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies
The club will play its home games at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Kickoff times and the pre-season schedule will be released at a later date. You can find ticketing information on the Sporting JAX website.
