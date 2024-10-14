SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to original home, NAS Jax Air Show is back

Jacksonville, FL — The NAS Jax Air Show, Birthplace of the Blue Angels, will be held Saturday and Sunday. This event is open to the public and offers free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. All spectators over the age of 18 must present a physical photo ID to gain access to this year’s air show.

Fall festivals and family events are in full effect. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Sunday, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Tuesday, October 15:

Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us Tour with special guest Cults - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Halloween Dance & Costume Party - 7:00 pm - Casa Marina Courtyard Jax Beach

The Florida Ballet Dracula - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, October 16:

Men At Work with special guest Chris Trapper - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, October 17:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Celtic Thunder Odyssey - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

The Magic of Motown - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Friday, October 18:

NAS Jax Air Show practice show is only open to those with base access, their guests and local school children.

Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Revivalists with special guest Moon Taxi - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Ultimate Queen Celebration - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

David Sedaris - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Maysa Leak: Music For Your Soul - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

The Life and Music of George Michael - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, October 19:

NAS Jax Air Show - The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am.

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside - under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Sibelius’ Violin & Elgar - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

David Sedaris - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Experience Hendrix featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Dweezil Zappa, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell & Calvin Cooke of the Slide Brothers, Ally Venable, Mato Nanji, Dylan Triplett, Mathias Lattin, and Henri Brown - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, October 20:

NAS Jax Air Show - The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am.

Jacksonville Tattoo Festival - Starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Monday, October 21:

National Ballet of Ukraine US Tour - Nadiya Ukraine (Hope of Ukraine) - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater







