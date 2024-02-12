SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Auto Show revs into town

Jacksonville, Fl — Over 30 companies will show off their latest innovations – from sports cars to electric to special purpose vehicles, imports and domestics. This year’s auto show runs Friday - Sunday.
Here is a full menu of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:
Tuesday, February 13:
Gladys Knight - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
FSCJ Artist Series: An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Wednesday, February 14:
Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Amos Lee - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thursday, February 15:
Untold Stories - Winter - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
FSCJ Artist Series: Stayin’ One Night of the Bee Gees - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Amos Lee - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, February 16:
Jacksonville Auto Show - 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Symphony: Rachmanimoff’s Second Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
John Waite “40 Years of Missing You” - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with special guest Taj Farrant - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park
Saturday, February 17:
Jacksonville Auto Show - 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Ponte Vedra Woman’s Club Presents: Masquerade Ball - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Keb’ Mo’ Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm
Jacksonville Symphony: Rachmanimoff’s Second Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Cody Johnson: The Leather Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Rod Stewart - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Sunday, February 18:
Jacksonville Auto Show - 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The return of Emerson Lake & Palmer - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall