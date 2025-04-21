SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Icemen seek to avenge playoff disappointments against Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Icemen will try to avenge recent playoff disappointment in their first round series against the Florida Everblades.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home at VyStar Ballpark for a series against the Gwinnett Stripers starting Tuesday.
Monday, April 21:
Justin Hayward with special guest Mike Dawes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, April 22:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 11:05 am - VyStar Ballpark
MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Wednesday, April 23:
Jacksonville Icemen vs Florida Everblades, Playoff Round 1, Game 3 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
America - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Thursday, April 24:
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades, Playoffs Round 1, Game 4 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Travis Tritt w/ special guest Brian Kelley - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Forever Donna - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Friday, April 25:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Dvorak’s “New World” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Kane Brown - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
MJ (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Saturday, April 26:
MJ (Touring) - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Dvorak’s “New World” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Bossman DLow - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, April 27:
Taste of St. Augustine - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades, Playoffs Rd 1, Game 5 if necessary - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
MJ (Touring) - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Latin Jazz Ensemble - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Amos Lee with special guest Sway Wild - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre