SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Icemen seek to avenge playoff disappointments against Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Icemen will try to avenge recent playoff disappointment in their first round series against the Florida Everblades.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home at VyStar Ballpark for a series against the Gwinnett Stripers starting Tuesday.

Monday, April 21:

Justin Hayward with special guest Mike Dawes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 22:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 11:05 am - VyStar Ballpark

MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Wednesday, April 23:

Jacksonville Icemen vs Florida Everblades, Playoff Round 1, Game 3 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

America - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Thursday, April 24:

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades, Playoffs Round 1, Game 4 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

MJ (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Travis Tritt w/ special guest Brian Kelley - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Forever Donna - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, April 25:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Dvorak’s “New World” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Kane Brown - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

MJ (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Saturday, April 26:

MJ (Touring) - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Dvorak’s “New World” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Bossman DLow - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 27:

Taste of St. Augustine - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades, Playoffs Rd 1, Game 5 if necessary - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

MJ (Touring) - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Latin Jazz Ensemble - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Amos Lee with special guest Sway Wild - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre