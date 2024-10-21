SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host Green Bay Packers, start of toughest stretch of the season

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and family events are in full effect. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Halloween night, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Tuesday, October 22:

Samara Joy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, October 23:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Love Hate Music Box Tour 2024 with special guests The Brook and The Bluff - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Celebrate Halloween at the Top Dawg Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - Top Dawg Tavern, 13820 Old St. Augustine Rd.

Thursday, October 24:

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

A Taste of the Philippines - 6:00 pm - MOSH

An Orchestration of Food, Wine & Music - 6:00 pm - Timuquana Country Club

Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Kirk Franklin - Reunion Tour 2024 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Benson Boone - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, October 25:

Conrad Tao: Piano Phenom - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band with Mannie Fresh and special guest Hot Boy Turk - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Steve Solomon’s My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m in Therapy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Luther: Never Too Much - 6:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Saturday, October 26:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Jumbo Shrimp and Jax Melanin Market’s Fall Festival - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd

Combat Night Pro Jacksonville - starts at 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The 2024 Horses & Heroes Rodeo - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Murray Hill-O-Ween - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Murray Hill

95.1 WAPE presents Stephen Sanchez with special guest The Paper Kites - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Opening Act Carole Mayedo Band | Hosted by Karrissa Wade - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Halloween Costume Comedy Show - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, October 27:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30

Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo Fall 2024 - 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center







