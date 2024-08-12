Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp, more this week/weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jaguars open preseason with win against Chiefs JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars stay home for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, with a Saturday night contest against in-state NFC rival Tampa Bay. Watch the Jaguars and Buccaneers at 7:30 pm on CBS 47. The Jumbo Shrimp are also back home for a series against Memphis.

Here is a full rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, August 13:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, August 14:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, August 15:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, August 16:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds DOUBLEHEADER - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Maren Morris with special guest Anna Graves - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, August 17:

Stuff the Bus School Supplies Collection Drive at The Farmers Market in partnership with Investing in Kids (INK!) - 8:30 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Riverside Arts Market -

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Magic Men Australia 18+ Only - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

The Ultimate Elvis Celebration - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

311: Unity Tour with special guests AWOLNATION & Neon Trees - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 5:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark





