SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open season at Indy but plenty to do in the 904

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watch players on the field during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars open the NFL season at Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Watch the game starting at 1:00 pm on WFOX-FOX 30. While they will be on the road there are several fun events happening across NE Florida this weekend.

Wednesday, September 6:

September First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

GODSMACK with special Guests Atreyu & Flat Black + Featuring Jason Hook - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

JOHNNYSWIM - The JOHNNYSWIM Stories Tour - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, September 7:

Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities - 5:30 pm - Bowing Oaks

Friday, September 8:

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA - 6:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Zach Williams with special guest Consumed By Fire - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Molly Hatchet with special guest DigDog - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, September 9:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Top of the World - A Carpenters Tribute - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Boots and Bling - Benefit for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida - 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Sunday, September 10:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - WFOX


