SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars open season at Indy but plenty to do in the 904

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars open the NFL season at Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Watch the game starting at 1:00 pm on WFOX-FOX 30. While they will be on the road there are several fun events happening across NE Florida this weekend.

Wednesday, September 6:

September First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

GODSMACK with special Guests Atreyu & Flat Black + Featuring Jason Hook - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

JOHNNYSWIM - The JOHNNYSWIM Stories Tour - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, September 7:

Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities - 5:30 pm - Bowing Oaks

Friday, September 8:

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA - 6:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Zach Williams with special guest Consumed By Fire - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Molly Hatchet with special guest DigDog - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, September 9:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Top of the World - A Carpenters Tribute - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Boots and Bling - Benefit for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida - 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Sunday, September 10:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - WFOX



