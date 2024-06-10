SPOTLIGHT: Luke Bryan headlines busy week, Father’s Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Luke Bryan returns to Jacksonville this week, along with special guests Lily Rose and Josh Ross, for a Thursday performance at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This week and Father’s Day weekend features something for just about any interest, from baseball to Bare Knuckle Brawl and the Bold Love Fest. Here is a full menu:

Tuesday, June 11:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, June 12:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, June 13:

Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Friday, June 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Anthony Hamilton - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Bare Knuckle Brawl in Duval - 7:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Saturday, June 15:

Bold Love Fest featuring Ava Max, Aly & AJ - 4:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 9 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sunday, June 16:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Indianapolis Indians - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sheila E. & The E-Train with special guest Mindi Abair - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre



