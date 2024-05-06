SPOTLIGHT: Mother's Day weekend full of possibilities to celebrate Mom

Jacksonville, FL — Big names in music and comedy perform in Northeast Florida this week and weekend. On Sunday we celebrate Mom, and there are several events surrounding the day.
Tuesday, May 7:
EMO ORCHESTRA featuring ESCAPE THE FATE - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Wednesday, May 8:
One Night of Queen - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, May 9:
Trace Adkins: Somewhere in America Tour - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Friday, May 10:
Jacksonville Symphony: Dancin’ in the Streets: The Sounds of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Saturday, May 11:
ICE DONNA Mother’s Day 5K - 8:00 am start - Friday Musicale, 645 Oak Street
Jacksonville Symphony: Dancin’ in the Streets: The Sounds of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
In Bloom JDT’s Annual Spring Repertory Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, May 12:
Jim Breuer with special guest Joe Sib - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
AJR -The Maybe Man Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena