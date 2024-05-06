SPOTLIGHT: Mother's Day weekend full of possibilities to celebrate Mom

Jacksonville, FL — Big names in music and comedy perform in Northeast Florida this week and weekend. On Sunday we celebrate Mom, and there are several events surrounding the day.

Tuesday, May 7:

EMO ORCHESTRA featuring ESCAPE THE FATE - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Wednesday, May 8:

One Night of Queen - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 9:

Trace Adkins: Somewhere in America Tour - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Friday, May 10:

Jacksonville Symphony: Dancin’ in the Streets: The Sounds of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, May 11:

ICE DONNA Mother’s Day 5K - 8:00 am start - Friday Musicale, 645 Oak Street

Jacksonville Symphony: Dancin’ in the Streets: The Sounds of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

In Bloom JDT’s Annual Spring Repertory Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 12:

Jim Breuer with special guest Joe Sib - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

AJR -The Maybe Man Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena







