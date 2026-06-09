SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County closed in both directions | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 11:04 AM: The SR 206 has reopened.

END UPDATE

The State Road 206 bridge in Crescent Beach is closed in both directions Tuesday morning due to a malfunction. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s sent out a news release on the closure at about 10:10 a.m. “SJSO is assisting in re-routing traffic,” the news release states. “It is unknown when the bridge will be back operable.”

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