Another board member resigns from St. Augustine Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The embattled St. Augustine Airport has yet another issue to contend with.

Action News Jax has been covering the saga for more than a year.

Just as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed three new airport board members, Action News Jax has learned another one resigned.

It took months for the airport to be able to do actual business; they didn’t have a quorum or enough sitting board members to conduct business, and now there is another vacant board seat.

Jennifer Liotta was one of the five original board members elected to her seat and one of only two left standing after three members resigned amid alleged open meetings law violations.

Action News Jax first told you in August that Reba Ludlow, Len Tucker, and Dennis Clarke resigned after being charged with Sunshine Law violations in June, accused of doing public business behind closed doors.

Liotta sent a 10-page resignation letter outlining the reasons why she’s leaving.

She said, “findings of misconduct, ongoing governance failures, and continuing ethical concerns have made it impossible for (her) to fulfill her duties.”

She said she hopes her letter will help the new board restore “transparency, accountability, and public trust.”

The bulk of the letter outlines a long, drawn-out list of claims:

She alleges criminal misconduct among former board members

She cites an inappropriate salary for the executive director and his secondary employment

She raised concerns regarding the new legal counsel for the board, among other things

She also said she’s been asking for an independent investigation into the airport.

You can read Liotta’s full resignation letter below:

