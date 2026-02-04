St. Augustine Alligator Farm rolls out summer Zoo Camp dates

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park has released its summer Zoo Camp dates for students ages 6 to 14. The program features themed weeklong camps, animal encounters, and behind-the-scenes experiences with alligators and crocodiles.

The camps are divided into two age groups, with the education team providing specific tracks for students ages 6 to 10 and 10 to 14. Activities are designed to combine science and exploration with interactive wildlife encounters.

The education team is offering six themed weeklong camps specifically for students ages 6 to 10. These sessions include “Zoorassic Park,” “Junior Zookeeper,” and “Lights, Camera, Creatures!” Other themes available for this age group include “Animal Engineers,” “It’s a Pirate Life,” and “Wild and Weird Science.”Older students ages 10 to 14 can participate in the “Junior Zoologist Camp,” which is designed for those interested in careers in zoology and animal sciences. The program provides a behind-the-scenes experience focusing on the daily work of wildlife experts.

Hands-on activities for the older age group include water-quality testing, dissections, and animal measurements. The curriculum also covers conservation challenges. In addition to scientific exploration, the week includes adventure elements such as zip lining and rock climbing.

