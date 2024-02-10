St. Augustine Amphitheatre to host UB40 with special guests The English Beat, Maxi Priest August 10

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The iconic St. Augustine Amphitheatre is gearing up to host a night of reggae-infused magic as it welcomes UB40, along with special guests The English Beat and Maxi Priest, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, UB40 quickly rose to international fame with their unique blend of reggae, pop, and socially conscious lyrics. With over 100 million records sold and over a decade spent on the UK album charts, the band has solidified its status as one of the most successful acts in the genre. Their socially conscious roots and commitment to addressing societal issues through music have earned them a dedicated fan base spanning generations.

The band described their journey from humble beginnings to global stardom: “We transcended our working-class origins to become the world’s most successful reggae band.” The band’s name, UB40, pays homage to the UK government’s unemployment benefit form 40, reflecting their deep-rooted social awareness.

The “Red Red Wine Tour” promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane, featuring five of UB40′s original founding members alongside long-time collaborators. Fans can expect to groove to classic hits such as “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “I Got You Babe” in what’s set to be an electrifying live performance.

Event Details:

Show : UB40 – Red Red Wine Tour

: UB40 – Red Red Wine Tour Venue : The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Date : Saturday, August 10, 2024

: Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time : 6:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Doors)

: 6:30 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Doors) Ticket Price : $44.50 – $69.50

: $44.50 – $69.50 On Sale: Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m.

For those looking to avoid ticket fees, purchasing tickets in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office is recommended. The Box Office is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., accepting credit and debit card payments only.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia! For more information and event updates, visit https://www.theamp.com/events/detail/ub40.

