St. Augustine Amphitheatre welcomes The Head And The Heat October 18 with guest Amanda Shires

ST. AUGUSITNE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance of The Head And The Heart, one of the most beloved bands in the contemporary folk scene. The show will take place on Wednesday, October 18, and will feature the talented Amanda Shires as a special guest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fans can grab their tickets starting this Friday, July 28, at 10 am through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Box Office.

The Head And The Heart are embarking on a headlining tour across North America this fall, and they have included a stop at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in their exciting lineup.

The band recently released a fan-sourced music video for their adored track “Rivers And Roads,” a song that has achieved remarkable success, now almost double platinum with sales equivalent to 1.9 million. This heartwarming and timeless hit is the fifth track on the band’s self-titled debut album, which reached platinum status earlier this year.

The upcoming show at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of The Head And The Heart, offering a chance to witness their soul-stirring performances live.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 18, and make sure to secure your tickets starting Friday, July 28, at 10:00 a.m. Prices for tickets range from $40.50 to $70.50.

For more information and event details, please visit the official website HERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Every Shade of Blue, the fifth studio album by the band, was released in 2022. The album was produced by Jesse Shatkin, a GRAMMY-award-winning songwriter, producer, and engineer who has worked with artists such as Sia, Pink, The Shins, and Tegan and Sara. However, the album tracks “Shadows”, “Don’t Show Your Weakness”, and “Love We Make” were produced by Andrew Sarlo, known for working with Big Thief and Wet, and “Paradigm” was produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte, who have worked with Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, and Cage The Elephant. The album was mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge in New York.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.