St. Augustine Ampitheatre welcomes Sammy Hagar & The Circle October 26

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In the world of rock ‘n’ roll, few names resonate as profoundly as Sammy Hagar. Despite approaching his 75th birthday, Hagar remains as energetic and devoted to the unadulterated power of music as he was during his Montrose days in the 1970s and his memorable stint with Van Halen from 1985 to 1996.

This living legend, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a successful entrepreneur is gearing up to grace the stage with his loyal companions - The Circle.

Date: October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Event Start: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Doors Open: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Location: St. Augustine Amphitheatre

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Ticket Prices: $49.00 - $134.00

Meet The Circle:

Michael Anthony: Former Van Halen bandmate and Rock Hall member - Bassist.

Former Van Halen bandmate and Rock Hall member - Bassist. Vic Johnson: Guitarist.

Guitarist. Jason Bonham: Drummer

This powerhouse quartet promises to deliver a night of music you won’t soon forget.

For Sammy Hagar, retirement isn’t even in the cards. He’s still driven by the desire to create music with the people he cherishes. The upcoming concert, backed by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb, guarantees to be nothing short of extraordinary. Cobb, known for his Grammy-winning work with artists like Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile, was captivated by Hagar’s musical journey. Together, they embarked on a mission to create “the definitive Sammy Hagar record,” a record that’s sure to make your speakers rattle and have you pumping your fists in rock ‘n’ roll ecstasy.

For those fortunate enough to have secured tickets, brace yourself for an electrifying night of rock ‘n’ roll history. Sammy Hagar and The Circle are all set to deliver a performance that will leave you spellbound. The event is SOLD OUT, and for those attending, it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening of music and energy. Sammy Hagar proves once again that age is no obstacle to rocking the stage like a true legend.

Following the widespread acclaim of The Circle’s 2019 debut album, “Space Between,” which secured a multi-category No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, “Crazy Times” is poised to be an exhilarating follow-up. Hagar describes the project as an amalgamation of influences that will have you exclaiming, “This sounds like Montrose meets Van Halen meets Led Zeppelin!”

