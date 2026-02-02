St. Augustine Beach seeks public input on future e-bike policies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach is conducting a survey to gather public input on the future of electric bike policies in Florida. Officials are asking for community feedback to help develop guidelines for e-bike use throughout the state.

The initiative comes as e-bike usage has grown rapidly across Florida in recent years. State and local governments are currently working to create policies that support the safe, accessible, and responsible use of the vehicles.

The survey is expected to take approximately 5 minutes to complete. City officials said they are seeking input from a wide range of community voices to ensure that future transportation planning is both thoughtful and inclusive.

To take the survey, click here.

