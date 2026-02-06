St. Augustine Celtic Festival nominated for USA Today Best Cultural Festival for second year

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been nominated for Best Cultural Festival in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. Voting for the national competition is currently open and will continue through early March.

The nomination recognizes the event as one of the top cultural festivals in the United States, as selected by a panel of travel and lifestyle experts. In 2025, the St. Augustine festival finished in fourth place in the same category.

Readers can cast one vote per day until the ballot closes at 11:59 a.m. EST on Monday, March 2. To participate, voters can visit the USA TODAY 10BEST website and find the festival under the “Best Cultural Festival” tab.

Festival Director Pat Syeles expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We’re so honored to be nominated again this year,” Syeles said. “Each year, our goal is to produce the finest Celtic festival in the United States. Our organizers and volunteers put so much love into this event.

It’s nice to see that recognized by such a prestigious publication.”Now in its 15th year, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will be held March 14-15 at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine. The venue is located at 25 West Castillo Drive. The event is considered the premier celebration of Celtic culture in North Florida.

The festival offers a variety of attractions, including national and international musical acts, traditional food and beverage, and Scottish feats of strength at the Highland Games. Other activities include an exclusive whiskey tasting, interactive children’s activities, and various Celtic-themed vendors.

Musical headliners for the 2026 event include Albannach, Syr, Steel City Rovers, Mudmen, The Druids, Gaêlica, and Celtic Conundrum. The weekend begins with the St. Patrick Parade, which is recognized as the oldest in the country and was first held in St. Augustine in 1601.

