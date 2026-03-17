St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival among top 10 Best Cultural Festivals in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Once again, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been voted among the top 10 for Best Cultural Festival in the country in USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

For 2026, the festival placed at No. 10. In 2025, the St. Augustine festival finished in fourth place in the same category.

Festival Director Pat Syeles expressed gratitude for the recognition when the festival was nominated.

“We’re so honored to be nominated again this year,” Syeles said. “Each year, our goal is to produce the finest Celtic festival in the United States. Our organizers and volunteers put so much love into this event. It’s nice to see that recognized by such a prestigious publication.”

This year’s St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival was held March 14-15 at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine.

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The venue is located at 25 West Castillo Drive. The event is considered the premier celebration of Celtic culture in North Florida.

The festival offers a variety of attractions, including national and international musical acts, traditional food and beverage, and Scottish feats of strength at the Highland Games. Other activities include an exclusive whiskey tasting, interactive children’s activities, and various Celtic-themed vendors.

The weekend begins with the St. Patrick Parade, which is recognized as the oldest in the country and was first held in St. Augustine in 1601.

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