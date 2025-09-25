St. Augustine CRA to open applications for Lincolnville Institutional Rehabilitation Grant Program

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will begin accepting applications for the Lincolnville Community Redevelopment Area (LCRA) Institutional Rehabilitation Grant Program on October 1.

The grant program aims to provide funding for historic building rehabilitation within the designated LCRA boundaries, specifically targeting institutions that struggle to secure alternate funding.

To qualify for the grant, the structure must be located within the LCRA boundaries. Interested applicants can verify their eligibility by visiting the CRA website and entering their location address on the provided map.

For further inquiries about the program, Jaime D. Perkins, the Community Services Director, can be contacted by phone at 904-209-4201.

The application period for the grant program will remain open until December 31.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]