St. Augustine to hear from the community on how to address homelessness

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is asking for the public’s input on addressing unsheltered homelessness.

Several public meetings are scheduled at the end of July to hear from residents, business owners, community stakeholders and service providers. The goal is to form a plan for addressing unsheltered homelessness and solutions to provide help to those in need.

The public is invited to attend any of the following meetings:

Tues., Jul. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Yacht Club, 442 Ocean Vista Ave.

Wed., Jul. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Willie Galimore Community Center, 399 Riberia St.

Thur., Jul. 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., The Waterworks, 182 San Marco Ave.

In addition to the public meetings, an online survey has been created to get feedback from the community. Community stakeholders, service provider organizations, residents, business owners and those who have lived or experienced homelessness are invited to take the survey. You can access it by clicking here.

“In a coordinated effort with Florida Housing Coalition and St. Johns County Continuum of Care, the results of the community meetings and the survey will be compiled and used to write a comprehensive strategic plan,” the City of St. Augustine said in a written statement. “With a formalized strategic plan in place, opportunities for federal funding and other funding sources will be more readily available.”

Questions about these initiatives may be directed to Barry Fox, Code Enforcement Manager, at 904-640-9919.



