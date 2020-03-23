Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give health update

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, may have turned a corner in their recovery from COVID-19.
The Hollywood power couple said that two weeks after their first symptoms, they’re feeling better, CNN reported.
But they’re reminding people that the key to beating coronavirus, and bringing the pandemic to an end, is sheltering in place.
“You don’t give it to anyone - You don’t get it from anyone," Hanks posted on Twitter over the weekend.
Hanks and Wilson are self-quarantined in their Australian home.
They were in the country for pre-production work on an Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks was cast as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager, CNN reported.
The film, which was to be directed by Baz Luhrmann, is on hold now, Fox News reported.
Meanwhile, Rita Wilson has shared how she’s entertaining herself while in quarantine. She rapped along with Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” in her latest Instagram update, Billboard reported.