St. Augustine Holiday Parade nominated for Best Holiday Parade in the country

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local holiday parade is being recognized right alongside nationally known parades.

The St. Augustine Holiday Parade is one of 20 nominees for USA TODAY’s 10Best Holiday Parades in the country.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York are also among the nominees.

St. Augustine’s parade kicks off from the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios and ends at the city’s Visitor Information Center.

Santa is also available for pictures after the parade.

Voting for this category is open until Monday, Dec. 1 at noon and the 10Best will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 10. Click here to learn more.

