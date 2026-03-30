St. Augustine to host 69th Annual Easter Parade

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine will hold its 69th annual Easter Parade on Saturday, April 4.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Old Jail Museum and follows a route through downtown.

Participants include horses in decorated hats, marching bands, floats, pirates, and the Easter Bunny.

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The city’s Royal Family will lead the parade, with bands and floats following.

Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicles from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

The city will provide a free shuttle from Broudy’s Lot on West King Street, operating all day for parade access.

Those interested in participating can contact the organizers by email provided on the event’s website.

CLICK HERE for more information about the event, road closures, and who to contact to be a part of the parade.

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