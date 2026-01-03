St. Augustine Music Festival launches 20th anniversary concerts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Music Festival starts its 20th anniversary season on Sunday, January 18, with a concert at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Avenue.

Pianist Kevin Sharpe will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Scarlatti, spirituals, and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The concert begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $10 for students. A five-concert package is available for $100 until January 18. Details are at www.SAMFestival.org.

Four more concerts follow monthly through May, with different featured performers each time.

