St. Augustine neighborhood says USPS hasn’t delivered mail to mailboxes in months

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — People living in one St. Augustine neighborhood tell Action News Jax that the United States Postal Service (USPS) hasn’t delivered their mail to their mailboxes for months.

Neighbors living in Shearwater say they’ve been forced to drive over 20 minutes to the post office to get their mail, and they are getting tired of it.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We’ve gotten pretty frustrated about it,” said Shearwater resident Paxson Chambers.

Since Chambers moved into the Shearwater community in May, he tells Action News Jax that USPS has failed to deliver mail to his mailbox. And he is not alone.

He says he and his neighbors on Kingbird Drive must pick up their mail at the post office off World Golf Village Boulevard.

“If I need to go pick up the mail from here, it’s 20 minutes without traffic, and all these roads down here are pretty congested,” said Paxson. “It’s taken me up to 40 minutes before just one way.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Another neighbor I spoke with, who didn’t want to go on camera, told Action News Jax that she hasn’t gotten her mail from USPS delivered to her mailbox since she moved in February.

She told Action News Jax she gets her paychecks and important work documents by mail, and having to make the drive every day has made her life very stressful.

Chambers has filed several complaints with USPS about this. He says USPS told him they don’t have the locks and keys to the back of their mailboxes in their neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

USPS sent Action News Jax a statement on the matter:

“The security and sanctity of the mail are of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured and in good condition at all times. In this instance, local management at the World Golf Village Annex is currently working to ensure the new boxes located in the Shearwater community are secured and safe for the delivery of mail. However, the timeframe for completion of this work can depend on the current supply of materials. We remain committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible. In the interim, mail and packages are securely held for customer pickup at the World Golf Village Annex, located at 455 West Town Place, Saint Augustine, FL 32092. With proper identification, customers may pick up their mail and packages Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Post Office is closed on Sunday. Local officials will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the matter is resolved as soon as possible. Customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service are encouraged to contact us through the local Postmaster, 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or our website at usps.com . We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns."

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.