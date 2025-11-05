St. Augustine officials issue warning on scam emails targeting residents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is warning residents about scam letters via email claiming people owe money for unpaid permits.

Officials say these letters are not from the city or any official department.

The emails may look real, but they often demand immediate payment or have unfamiliar contact information.

The city reminds everyone that it will never ask for wire transfers to pay fees or permits.

Emails that don’t come from a citystaug.com address are likely fake.

If you get one of these emails, don’t send any money or share personal information.

Officials say the email address used in these scams, “planning.cityofstaugustine.gov@usa.com,” is not an official city email address.

To check if a permit fee is real, reach out directly to the City using contact information you know is official.

If you’re unsure which contact information is official, click here to view the city’s full department directory with contact details.

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to this or any other scam is encouraged to contact the St. Augustine Police Department.

