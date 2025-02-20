St. Augustine officials seeking public input on Cordova Street improvement project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency is hosting a public meeting to get community feedback on the Cordova Street improvement project.

Officials will introduce the project, the project, present initial opportunities and challenges, overall design principles, and preliminary design ideas.

The improvements are planned for the section of Cordova Street starting north of King Street to the northernmost plaza adjacent to the St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitor Information Center.

According to a news release, improvements could include typical cross sections for the corridor, streetscape furnishings, hardscape, and landscape treatments with low-impact development and green infrastructure.

The meeting is happening on Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. near the VIC at the corner of Cordova Street and Orange Street.

