St. Augustine prepares for 20,000 to ‘Sing Out Loud’ in Francis Field this weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — More than 25,000 people are expected to show up for the two-day “Sing Out Loud” festival in St. Augustine this weekend.

“We know that people came from 49 [different] states last year, that’s huge,” Sing Out Loud public relations director Dianya Markovitz outlined Friday. “That’s a big draw for us here in St. John’s County.”

The event features 14 musical acts over two days in Francis Field, including Hozier, Vance Joy and Beabadoobee. There will also be plenty of food, refreshments, and even some unique activities, including one put together by Live Wildly, which will simulate taking participants through Florida’s natural springs.

“We really want to make sure that, you know, that we have water available for everyone, we have water in the barricade, we have a water station set up everywhere,” Sing Out Loud production director Carl Libertori explained. “We also have shade structures out on the field, we have new sponsor activations on the field just to get people more engaged, and [we are] really just kind of looking at the overall space that we’re using it correctly and that everyone’s really comfortable.”

While the event has grown significantly from its original layout in 2016, which was spread out over a month, it now includes the two-day-long festival drawing thousands. Organizers now hope it will continue to grow this year and in future years, bringing visitors and foot traffic to all the businesses and attractions St. Augustine has to offer.

“It really trickles into all the local businesses as well,” Markovitz outlined. “So as people are exploring, they’re going out to dinner, they’re shopping at the retail shops, they’re going to the attractions, they’re takin’ the trolley tours, and that’s what we really want them to explore.”

