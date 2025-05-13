St. Augustine votes to restrict mobile vendor locations during Nights of Lights, 4th of July

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s City Commissioners voted Monday night to ban mobile vendors from setting up in certain parts of the city in an effort to increase public safety.

Ordinance 2025-06 was approved unanimously.

From now on, vendor restrictions will be increased in high-traffic areas during the city’s busiest events: Nights of Lights and the 4th of July.

Related: St. Augustine leaders vote to shorten Nights of Lights celebration

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Vendors have already been restricted from areas like St. George Street.

The new ordinance expands the ban to sidewalks on South Castillo Drive, Avenida Menendez, State Road A1A from Orange Street down to King Street, and parts of Cathedral Place.

During the meeting, Vice Mayor Barbara Blonder said having vendors on areas like sidewalks during those times causes pedestrians to be “pushed out into the streets, where they could easily get hurt.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The ordinance is also meant to help clear up congestion so first responders can move about more easily.

In a presentation on the impact of Nights Of Lights this past year, the City Manager noted that first responders had delayed response times to emergency calls as well as prolonged patient transport times due to traffic.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.