St. Augustine voted one of the 140 most romantic small towns in the U.S.

S. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The travel experts at New York Travel Guides, a travel website, did a study to find the 140 most romantic small towns in America.

This data was collected in four different categories: romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery, cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

Out of all of these categories St. Augustine and Fernandina Beach were part of the 140 chosen.

5 towns in Florida ranked among the most romantic small towns in the USA:

St. Augustine, FL, ranked as the 3rd most romantic small town in the United States

Palm Beach, FL, ranked as the 14th most romantic small town in America

3 other towns in Florida ranked among the most romantic small towns in America: Fernandina Beach (58), Marathon (112), and Crystal River (138)

To see the other winners around America you can visit the New York Travel Guides website.

