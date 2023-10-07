St. Augustine Ximenez-Fatio Museum awarded grant from the Institute of Museums and Library Services

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum in St. Augustine is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Small Museum Grant by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS). This grant will enable the museum’s staff to critically examine and evaluate their current marketing and promotional strategies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The ultimate objective is to craft a cutting-edge Marketing and Promotion plan that will adapt and grow alongside the museum.

Payson Tildon, the Executive Director, expressed enthusiasm about this opportunity, saying, “This will help us assess what aligns with the museum’s objectives, what innovations are currently effective in the media landscape, and what will best serve the museum in boosting awareness, visitor numbers, and donor support to ensure the museum’s long-term sustainability.”

The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum, constructed in 1798 from coquina stone by Spanish merchant Andrés Ximenez, has a rich history. Throughout the 1800s, it functioned as a boarding house run by women. In 1939, The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Florida acquired the property and initiated an extensive restoration and furnishing process with the aim of transforming it into a historic house museum. Today, the Dames continue to own and operate the museum.

Crosby Kemper, the Director of IMLS, emphasized the vital role of libraries and museums in fostering communities and facilitating learning experiences: “As pillars of our communities, libraries, and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore, and grow. IMLS proudly supports their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

UPCOMING EVENTS

Mortality & Mourning Candlelight Tours — Death in the 19th Century

Mortality & Mourning Candlelight Tours: Explore the customs and eerie stories of death in the 19th century every Friday and Saturday from October 6 to 28, with tours at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is not to be missed.

Trick-or-Treat and Harvest Festival at the Ximenez-Fatio House

Join the community event on October 28 from 1-4 p.m. for a safe trick-or-treating experience, museum tours, contests, games, and fun for all ages. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory.

Paranormal Investigation by The Odd Macabre

October 13Overnight Investigation — Investigate the circa 1798 Ximenez-Fatio House Museum in historic St Augustine. Join The Odd Macabre as they step back in time to search for the spirits that remain. This exceptional property has been the site of numerous archaeological findings, centuries of history, and quite its fair share of death.

Nights of Lights Arts Exhibition at Ximenez-Fatio House Museum

From November 18, 2023, through January 6, 2024, view artwork by local artists decorating the fireplace walls at the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum during the Nights of Lights holiday season.

To learn more about the museum and its events, visit ximenezfatiohouse.org or call 904-829-3575. The Ximenez-Fatio House is located at 20 Aviles Street in historic St. Augustine, Florida. It holds a prominent place on the National Register of Historic Places as a Florida Heritage Landmark. The property has been owned by The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The State of Florida since 1939.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.