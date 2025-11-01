St. Johns Co. Fire Rescue gets a new marine rescue boat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is ramping up its emergency response capabilities with the addition of Marine 3, a new 24-foot Life Proof rescue boat, which will be stationed at Trout Creek Park.

The new vessel, equipped with an aluminum hull, a 350 HP V-10 Mercury engine, and a 150 GPM pump, is designed to tackle the challenges of rescue operations and fire suppression on the water.

This addition aims to improve the department’s ability to respond to emergencies along the St. Johns River and its tributaries.

The boat is expected to be delivered in the coming weeks and will be put into service shortly after its arrival.

