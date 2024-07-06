St. Johns County advances major roadway projects and transportation upgrades

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Works Department provided an update on extensive road construction initiatives and transportation improvements during the June 18, St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting.

These projects, spanning over 10 miles, aim to significantly enhance local roadways across the county. The presentation is available for viewing on the County’s video-on-demand service at www.sjcfl.us/GovTV.

Public Works Director Greg Caldwell highlighted several key projects:

Longleaf Pine Parkway: This project involves widening over four miles of Longleaf Pine Parkway from Roberts Road to Veterans Parkway from two to four lanes, including installing a traffic signal at Shetland Drive.

County Road 210 (Greenbriar to Cimarrone): Starting at the four-lane section at Cimarrone Boulevard, this project will extend west to the intersection of Greenbriar Road, covering approximately 2.3 miles.

County Road 2209 Central Segment: This four-lane section stretches 7.7 miles from C.R. 210 to State Road 16, with current construction covering 3.9 miles from Silverleaf Parkway to S.R. 16.

County Road 210 Widening (I-95 to US 1): The project will complete the six-lane widening of C.R. 210 from Trinity Way to Beachwalk Boulevard, including signalization at C.R. 210 and Cumberland/Badger Park Drive.

For detailed project updates and information on upcoming road closures, residents are encouraged to visit the Capital Improvement Project Public Access Dashboard at www.sjcfl.us/departments/public-works/engineering. This resource provides comprehensive insights into transportation, park, stormwater drainage, and facility projects currently underway across St. Johns County.

To stay informed about temporary road closures related to these projects, the public can visit www.sjcfl.us/roadclosures, ensuring minimal disruption during construction phases.

