St. Johns County celebrates Field of Dreams upgrades, launches next fundraising phase

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County officials celebrated the completion of improvements at the Field of Dreams Baseball Complex during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

At the event, the Field of Dreams Baseball Association presented a $20,000 community gift to the St. Johns County Parks Foundation to fund the next phase of park enhancements.

The gift supports an ongoing campaign to replace the turf at the facility, which hosts an inclusive youth baseball league.

To date, the St. Johns County Parks Foundation has raised $80,000 in philanthropic support, leaving $50,000 remaining to fully fund the project.

St. Johns County’s $1.5 million investment at the Field of Dreams Baseball Complex expanded the existing parking lot and added a new concession building, which was celebrated Saturday.

Field of Dreams ribbon cutting

This concession facility includes restrooms that are ADA-accessible to improve functionality for league participants and visitors.

Now, the Foundation is focused on fundraising for turf replacement and related improvements that support inclusive youth programming at the site.

The organization has already secured $60,000 through individual community donations and grant support from the MaryEllen Willis Foundation.

Marithza Ross serves as the executive director of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation. During the ceremony, she outlined the schedule for the remaining work and how it aligns with the league’s operations.

“Our goal is to complete fundraising by May so the turf can be replaced immediately after the season ends,” Ross said. “That timeline ensures players return next season to a safer, more inclusive and upgraded playing surface.”

Community members and partners interested in helping complete the campaign by the May deadline can learn more at sjcpf.org.

