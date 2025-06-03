St. Johns County Commissioners discuss proposed e-bike ordinance

St. Johns County leaders are considering how to regulate e-bikes in the county after two middle school students were hurt in separate e-bike crashes.

Attorney Rich Komando presented his proposed draft ordinance to county commissioners.

But the county leaders had more questions about some of the items in the draft proposal.

The amended e-bike ordinance would do some things like:

Ban people younger than 14 from riding the e-bikes

Require those under 18 to wear helmets when operating the e-bikes

And require e-bikes to go no more than 10 mph on a sidewalk

Some of the Commissioners argued that some points of the proposed draft items, like wearing a helmet while operating the bikes, are already law by state statute, though.

“I don’t think having a draft for e-bikes is a bad thing, but what I would love to do is workshops,” Commissioner Clay Murphy said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Murphy and some other county leaders on the board said that they would rather see more education around the e-bikes instead of more redundant laws.

Other leaders like Commissioner Sarah Arnold believe that a draft ordinance would do no good without the accountability and collaboration of parents.

“It does come to being a parenting issue. And as a parent of four, I can say that. And when my kids screw up on their motorized vehicles they lose the keys,” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In the end, county leaders decided on a resolution in the case of an amended e-bike ordinance.

The county leaders will likely revisit this conversation.

Action News Jax will be sure to bring you the latest here online and on air.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.