St. Johns County Commissioners extend administrator’s contract 3 years amid tense debate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday extended the contract of its County Administrator.

This comes weeks after Action News Jax’s Ben Becker confirmed that Joy Andrews applied for the Palm Beach County Administrator position, then withdrew her name from consideration.

“I made a decision, regardless of the differences of opinion about me or my role or how I’m performing, my hope is that I can at least show my commitment to my staff, my children, my community who have shown up today,” Andrews said at Tuesday’s meeting.

County Commissioner Krista Joseph, who has been a critic of Andrews, said during the meeting she was now “all for” Andrews, but said she just wanted to see more initiatives fully completed.

“I haven’t seen a lot of the goals completed. I’ve seen them on their way, but not completed. The Black History Museum, it’s not a done deal. There are so many things, the World Golf, the FCC, the comprehensive plan, the tree ordinance. When I see those things accomplished, I’m like all for you. I do, we do work together great when we do the agendas. I don’t have any problem with Joy. I just want to see accomplishment and reward accomplishment with an increase in time or salary,” Joseph said.

By a 3-2 vote, the commissioners gave Andrews a three-year contract extension on top of 18 months remaining on her existing contract, keeping her on through 2030.

Her pay remains $285,000 a year plus annual cost of living increases.

‘Critical initiatives’

In an email that was sent last month, Andrews wrote she was withdrawing from consideration for the Palm Beach County job because she wants to see through “critical initiatives” in St. Johns County.

“Given the politics at the time, I briefly considered all my options,” Andrews said in a statement to Becker in May. “I am 100% committed to St. Johns County and it has been my family’s home for more than two decades. I’m grateful for the support of a majority of the commission and look forward to working together for years to come.”

Andrews has served as county administrator since 2023, following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor, Hunter Conrad.

In January, St. Johns County Board Chair Krista Joseph introduced a motion of no confidence in Andrews, a move that signaled internal tension within the county leadership.

That motion was ultimately voted down by the rest of the board, allowing Andrews to retain her position.

