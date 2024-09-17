St. Johns County Commissioners to vote on $3 million repair for ocean pier

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Commissioners are set to vote on a request for $3 million to address safety concerns at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier on Tuesday.

The last 100 feet of the pier have been closed since Aug. 27, following an inspection that revealed significant decay in the pier’s support pillars. These pillars, typically underwater, were exposed during beach renourishment efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

County staff is seeking funding from the Tourist Development Tax, Category Five, a 5% tax on the total payment received for the rental or lease of living quarters and accommodations, to repair the pier. The proposed repairs would extend the pier’s life by an estimated 20 years.

