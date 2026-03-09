St. John’s County deputies arrest 20-year-old man for armed robbery

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday following an armed robbery on Vermont Boulevard.

Joseph Silcott was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase on March 5.

SJSO says the robbery occurred during a planned meeting to purchase a firearm. According to detectives, Silcott pointed the gun at the victim during a cash transaction and ordered him to exit the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Deputies later identified Silcott’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Morrison Road and State Road 207, but he fled from the vehicle on foot to evade officers.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office apprehended Silcott with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Following the arrest, investigators recovered the firearm from the vehicle.

Silcott was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting without violence.

