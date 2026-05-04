St. Johns County extends burn ban for a second time

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County announced its extending its countywide burn ban for a second time, due to extreme drought conditions and increased risk of wildfires. The ban will remain in place for an additional seven days

All existing restrictions will remain in place during the extended burn ban, including bans on campfires and bonfires, burning yard debris, and unattended open flames.

The county added, “Residents are strongly urged to avoid any activity that could spark a wildfire, such as improper disposal of cigarettes, use of fireworks, or parking vehicles on dry grass.”

St. Johns County declared a burn ban on April 20. Last week, the county said it was extending the ban for another seven days. St. Johns County said Fire Rescue and Emergency Management officials will monitor conditions daily, and they will reassess before the burn ban expires.

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