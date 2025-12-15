St. Johns County farmers urged to apply for land protection

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is urging local farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners to apply for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP) is a statewide initiative designed to preserve working farms and ranches by purchasing permanent agricultural land conservation easements.

These easements allow landowners to continue their agricultural operations while ensuring the land remains protected from future non-agricultural development.

The program was created by the Florida Legislature in 2001. It is designed to protect agricultural lands at risk of development.

Eligible agricultural land must support active, economically viable operations and meet at least one public purpose, such as promoting wildlife habitat or protecting water bodies.

Landowners can apply by clicking here. Applications are open through January 23.

