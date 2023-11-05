St. Johns County Fire Rescue looking for new recruits

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Looking for an exciting and rewarding career in firefighting? Look no further than St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR).

SJCFR is seeking highly skilled and motivated individuals to join our team as Firefighters who are also certified EMTs or Paramedics.

As a member of SJCFR, you will have the opportunity to work for one of the fastest-growing fire departments in Florida.

“Firefighters play a vital role in protecting our community and saving lives. With state-of-the-art equipment and ongoing training programs, SJCFR is committed to providing our firefighters with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said SJCFR in a Facebook post.

Click here to apply.





