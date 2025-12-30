St. Johns County Fire Rescue urges firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As we head into New Year’s Eve, local first responders want families to keep safety top of mind, especially when it comes to fireworks.

“Make common-sense decisions when you are using these things,” St. Johns County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Chris Naff said.

Just last year, there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths and about 1,700 emergency room-treated injuries involving sparklers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

When you light fireworks, officials said, do so on solid ground, keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and a bucket of water on hand.

“Let them cool off in that bucket of water,” Naff said.

Firefighters said never put the remains of the fireworks in your trash can until the next day.

“We do see a lot of the fires that are started by people taking all the trash and throw them in their trash can, which is up right next to their house,” Naff said. “It catches the trash can on fire and then extends up into the attic.”

And if you let the kids use sparklers, Naff said, make sure they hold them properly, and they are kept far away from any clothing.

Action News Jax visited Phantom Fireworks in St. Johns County on Tuesday as many stocked up on fireworks.

“We love sparklers,” Caroline Myers said.

Myers has two 5-year-olds, and she said educating her kids is so important.

“Letting them know that we respect fire and we make sure that we keep it away from ourselves and others if we are going to use it,” Myers said.

