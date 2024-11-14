St. Johns County Firefighter speaks out on brain cancer risks within the department

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A local firefighter, recently diagnosed with brain cancer, is bravely sharing his experience to shed light on the health risks faced by those who rush into burning buildings to protect our communities.

St. Johns County Lt. Firefighter Justin Dailey learned he had brain cancer just this year. A reality that has left him and his family reeling.

“The nightmare that I lived frequently, the cries and screams of them when I told them about my brain tumor and brain cancer,” Dailey said.

He said it started when he experienced episodes of feeling like he might pass out.

“My wife urged me to go to the ER, so we went to Mayo. Within two days, I was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” Dailey said.

Exposure to toxic substances while fighting fires has long been linked to increased cancer risks among firefighters. Jacksonville firefighter Jason Woodruff recently lost his battle with brain cancer at age 53. Woodruff’s death is considered line of duty, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer confirmed.

It’s a critical issue for local firefighters.

“I feel like I’ve been placed here to help deliver this message to support people. Treatment and diagnosis are not a death sentence. We can continue to thrive and survive while being treated,” Dailey said.

With the heightened risks for firefighters, the Florida Legislature passed a new law in 2019 providing benefits for those who develop certain cancers.

“Firefighters are faced with not just brain cancer but numerous types of cancers. The risks are extremely higher than the general public,” Dailey said.

This law provides benefits to full-time firefighters diagnosed with one of these 21 specified cancers, including brain cancer. They cover necessary treatments and include in-the-line-of-duty death benefits for families.

“The medium survival for my particular cancer is 8 to 10 years,” Dailey said.

Dailey said through all the pain of his brain cancer, one joy came from it.

“It’s given me and my family a deeper relationship with Christ,” Dailey said.

As Dailey continues his battle with brain cancer, he hopes his story will encourage other firefighters to take preventative measures.

