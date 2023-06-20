St. Johns County to get water usage rate reduction in July

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St Johns County approved a 3 percent reduction in customer usage for water and wastewater provided by the utility department on Tues., Jun. 20.

Around 90 percent of water customers could see a decrease in their monthly bill. The usage rate reduction goes into effect on Jul. 1, 2023.

In 2006 and 2007, the St. Johns County Utility Department acquired two private utilities serving the Ponte Vedra area, with their current rates remaining intact.

In 2022, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved the creation of one consolidated utility, with the goal of long-term financial success.

“We are so happy to be able to offer this usage rate reduction to our customers,” St. Johns County Utility Director Colin Groff said. “We have experienced substantial growth, an increased customer base, and have recognized the economies of scale for a more efficient cost of operations, so we have this wonderful opportunity to lower our usage rates. Even with this reduction in usage rates, our operational efficiencies will still empower us to meet our service level demands, regulatory mandates, and creditworthiness requirements for our enterprise operation.”

It should be pointed out that residential customers in the Ponte Vedra area who use 20,000 gallons or more of water could see an increase in their monthly bill. This includes the use of water in their home and for outdoor irrigation without implementing irrigation schedules.

The current Ponte Vedra area water, wastewater and reclaimed water usage rates will be changed to match those of SJCUD system. In a news release, St. Johns County said this is part of a “rate equalization review.”

The average SJCUD residential customer uses 9,000 gallons per month.

“In addition to multiple public outreach meetings in the Ponte Vedra area, our Utility Department staff will continue to offer residential customers assistance in best management practices,” Groff said. “One of our goals is ensuring the St. Johns County community is a good steward of our water resources.”