St. Johns County to host week-long adult conservation camp, ‘Wild Again’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Outdoor Recreation staff will host “Wild Again,” a weeklong adult camp focused on conservation, environmental science and sustainability, March 2-6 at San Sebastian River Park.

Designed for adults ages 18 and older, the program offers participants hands-on experiences to reconnect with nature and learn about local conservation efforts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Campers will explore habitat conservation and environmental science through direct engagement with environmental and land-management agencies working in the area.

Wild Again will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at San Sebastian River Park. Participants will travel together to various sites across the county in county vans; private vehicles may not be used.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Organizers say the camp provides an opportunity for adults to build outdoor skills, connect with area experts and develop a deeper understanding of how conservation efforts are carried out locally. Days will be spent outdoors learning, sharing experiences and gaining insight into sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The cost to attend is $300. Campers are required to bring their own food, snacks and drinks each day.

To register, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.