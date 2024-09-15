St. Johns County hosts grand opening for Fire Station 11 and Sheriff’s Office Operations Center

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County celebrated the grand opening of its new $10.5 million Fire Station 11 and Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Saturday, September 7.

The facility, located at 4435 Cypress Links Boulevard in Elkton, was unveiled to the public during an open house that included station tours, a firetruck push-in ceremony, and a flag dedication.

“Let us remember that this building is about more than just bricks, more than just beams – it’s about family,” said Commissioner Sarah Arnold. “It’s about the family of firefighters and first responders who will call this home during their shifts. It’s also about the families of those public safety professionals who know that their loved ones have a safe place to return to after responding to an incident.”

The event featured remarks from several local leaders, including St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick, Fire Chief Sean McGee, and Chief of Administrative Services for Fire Rescue, Jeremy Robshaw.

The project was led by Architects Design Group (ADG) as the main consultant and architect, with DiMare Construction managing the build. Other subcontractors included Matthews DCCM, IMEG, TLC Engineering Solutions, and Castle Bay Studios. The County’s Office of Public Affairs produced a video to commemorate the occasion.

