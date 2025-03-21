St. Johns County Main Branch Library announces reopening after renovations

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Main Branch location of the St Johns County Public Library System announced on Thursday that it will be re-opening next week.

Action News Jax previously told you about the Main Branches' 2-month closure, which was due to rooftop renovations.

The Main Branch will reopen to the public on Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m. where it will resume regular service and hours.

The Main Branch states that any materials checked out before it’s closure will be due on April 1.

