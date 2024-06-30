St. Johns County offering free beach shuttles for Fourth of July weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is helping you enjoy the beach this Fourth of July weekend by offering free shuttles.

The service will take you to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier.

You can catch a ride from July 4 to July 7. Shuttles run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every 20 minutes.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will take you between Cornerstone Park and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will take you between St. Augustine Beach City Hall and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

Final shuttles will depart from the beaches at 4 p.m.

