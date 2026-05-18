St. Johns County offers free shuttles to ease beach traffic Memorial Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Beach Services will provide two free shuttle services from May 23 to May 25 to alleviate traffic congestion on county beaches during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The shuttles will operate at two locations, connecting parking areas to popular beach access points in St. Augustine Beach and at Mickler’s Landing.

The shuttle services will run daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One route will transport beachgoers from St. Augustine Beach City Hall to the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier parking lot. The second route will operate between Cornerstone Park and the Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park parking lot. These efforts aim to manage the high volume of visitors expected during one of the busiest times of the year for the beaches.

St. Johns County beaches will be patrolled throughout the Memorial Day weekend by personnel from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department and St. Johns County Marine Rescue. St. Johns County Marine Rescue lifeguards will be stationed along the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beach flags will be displayed to indicate water and surf conditions. Officials advise that the absence of a flag does not mean there is no danger and beachgoers should consult a staffed lifeguard tower for local conditions.

On-beach driving hours are set from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic is required to remain within designated driving lanes. Beach driving conditions can change throughout the day at each access point.

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