St. Johns County to open cold weather shelter Sunday night

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County will open a cold weather shelter at Grace United Methodist Church in downtown St. Augustine tonight at 8:30 p.m. The opening follows a Cold Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for Northeast Florida.

The shelter, located at 8 Carrera St., will provide a warm environment as overnight temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s over the coming days.

St. Johns County officials are urging residents to look out for vulnerable individuals and check on their elderly neighbors while the advisory is in effect.

The county also recommends taking additional safety measures, including bringing pets indoors and ensuring space heaters are used safely.

Individuals seeking refuge are encouraged to arrive at the church early.

For questions regarding cold weather shelters in St. Johns County, contact 904-819-4344.

